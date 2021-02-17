Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 booked for extorting money from bookie in UP’s Bulandshahr
lucknow news

4 booked for extorting money from bookie in UP’s Bulandshahr

Two of the accused -- Kuldeep Saxena and Ansh Kaushik – have been arrested while the others are still at large, police said, adding that ₹90,000 were recovered from them.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The accused were booked under sections 420 and 384 of the IPC and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)

Four people claiming to be journalists have been booked for allegedly extorting money from a bookie in return for convincing the local police to let him operate his betting racket in the area, an official said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused -- Kuldeep Saxena and Ansh Kaushik – have been arrested while the others are still at large, police said, adding that 90,000 were recovered from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Ashok Kumar (60), a bookie, had contacted the accused and sought their help to influence the authorities and paid 1.60 lakh in return.

Later, the four demanded one lakh more from Kumar and threatened to expose him if he refused.

The accused were booked under sections 420 and 384 of the IPC and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.

According to police, Saxena is the editor of a weekly newspaper called ‘Bulandshahr Anti-Corruption Mail’, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP