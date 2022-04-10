Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road

Published on Apr 10, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured.

Police said Bhushan, a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, was driving a car along with his wife Bala Devi, family members Magan Devi and Aadi. They were returning from their relatives house after attending a family function.

Their car collided with a motorcycle near Kurali village and overturned. Bhushan, Bala Devi, Megan Devi and Aadi got injured. Anuj and his mother Saroj, who were travelling on motorcycle, also sustained injuries.

Villagers and Baghpat police sent all the injured to hospital where doctors declared Anuj, Saroj, Bala Devi and Magan Devi dead. Their bodies were later sent for post mortem.

Police said Bhushan and Aadi were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital.

