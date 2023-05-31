4 including, 2 minor killed after being hit, dragged by SUV in Lucknow

Four people of a family including two children were killed on Wednesday after being struck and dragged by a high-speed SUV for 100 metres in Lucknow, informed police.

The incident happened near the Gulchain temple in Aliganj, Lucknow. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened near the Gulchain temple in Aliganj, Lucknow. The SUV allegedly hit the scooty after which the couple and their two children got stuck under the car.

But, the car driver didn't stop the vehicle and the four victims were dragged on for around 100 metres, the police said.

As per the locals, the car was coming from Tedhi Puliya district and hit the scooty before the temple.

The locals further alleged that the car driver didn't stop despite realising the fact scooty was trapped under the SUV and sparks coming out due to the dragging of the scooty.

All four were taken to the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) where all of them were declared dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased man has been identified as Ram Singh (35). His wife was 32 years old, while the two children were aged 10 and 7 years respectively, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON