4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody
One of these sisters has alleged that the deceased was requested not to make indecent comments and advances towards them but he paid no heed. He had placed his cot in front of the girls’ house on Monday night and made comments which infuriated them.
Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven.
“The four sisters were presented in court on Wednesday in Firozabad and were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Search is on for the three brothers,”. One of the brothers is a minor as revealed by family members,” said Akhilesh Narain, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.
“A case has been registered on the complaint of the bhabhi (sister-in-law) of the deceased at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district wherein these seven brothers and sisters are named as accused,” he said.
“The four sisters are aged 26, 23, 22 and 19 years of age . There was no phone call to police about the incident, nor any communication to police station which is 2 km from the spot where the incident took place,” said another official from Shikohabad circle.
Interestingly, the complainant too had admitted that the deceased, identified as 45-year-old Ram Gopal Singh, was in the habit of commenting on these four sisters who had lost their father in early age and used to earn livelihood by selling milk along with their mother. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.
The video of the man, identified as Ram Gopal Singh (45), being beaten mercilessly on Monday night by the sisters and their brothers went viral wherein he was seen begging for mercy but was beaten to death.
He remained lying in locality for about 10 hours and was not even attended to by his own family and was found to be dead on Tuesday morning. None came to his rescue and it was police which reached the spot on Tuesday morning and sent the body for post mortem examination.
Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity
Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals. The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid ₹10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter.
Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme
The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.
Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play
A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.
HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel
New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022. He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.
Short film on respiratory diseases by KEM Hospital
The KEM Hospital Research Centre Pune on Wednesday launched a short film to create awareness about respiratory diseases. The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK. The film also sheds light on the important work done at the pulmonary rehabilitation centre at KEM Vadu. The film will help increase awareness about the disease and its diagnosis.
