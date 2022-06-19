421 arrested in Uttar Pradesh for violence after Friday prayers on June 3 and 10

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 421 people so far in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in the state over remarks on the Prophet by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 after protests against Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate spun out of control. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.

Sharing further details, additional director general of police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar on Sunday said a total of 421 people were arrested in connection with 20 FIRs registered in 10 districts in the matter.

He said seven FIRs were registered in Prayagraj, three FIRs lodged in Kanpur and Saharanpur and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun.

The ADG said 103 people were arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 55 in Hathras, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Lakhimpur Kheri, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun.

On June 10, protestors pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse the protestors and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protestors raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well but no violence was reported.

