43 days on, IIT Kharagpur report on Lko-Knp E-way defects still awaited

The cracks and sinking may have been repaired, but the question of why the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway began failing within weeks of opening remains unanswered, with NHAI still awaiting an IIT Kharagpur report 43 days after its inspection.

File photo of damaged portion on Lucknow-Kanpur expressway (Sourced)

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The IIT team inspected the greenfield corridor in the first week of August and collected around 80 samples from the pavement and underlying layers for laboratory tests. But as of Monday, the detailed technical report had not reached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The report is expected to establish whether the premature failures were linked to pavement structure, subgrade preparation, drainage, construction methodology, material quality or a combination of factors.

NHAI chief general manager and regional officer said on Monday that he could neither give a date for the report’s submission nor explain the delay.

The team, headed by pavement expert Prof K S Reddy, inspected stretches where cracks, depressions and sinking had been reported as well as comparatively unaffected portions for comparison. It also examined design documents and construction details and interacted with NHAI officials and representatives of the concessionaire.

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{{^usCountry}} Soil samples were collected from different depths, including wet and dry layers, while samples were also taken from stretches where the pavement had suffered extensive distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soil samples were collected from different depths, including wet and dry layers, while samples were also taken from stretches where the pavement had suffered extensive distress. {{/usCountry}}

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The pending report assumes importance amid preliminary observations about drainage and earthwork on parts of the corridor. An inspection in August found water accumulation at some locations where rainwater was reportedly not draining properly from the shoulder. Water was also found reaching the soil beneath the main carriageway at some places.

Around Korari in Unnao, experts reportedly found problems with drainage levels and the road profile. Water-flow tests indicated that water was not moving away as intended at some locations, following which corrective work was ordered.

Officials had earlier said the IIT team was examining 23 instances of the road sinking or developing cracks. The investigation was intended to establish whether the failures had a common underlying cause rather than being isolated defects.

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Notably, NHAI has debarred PNC Infratech for three years following the defects and premature failures. It has also suspended toll collection amid continuing repairs and sought compensation for revenue losses, according to recent reports.

IIT Kharagpur officials declined to comment when contacted.

Meanwhile, PNC Infratech officials said they were also awaiting the report, adding that its findings would help clear doubts regarding the quality of construction work.