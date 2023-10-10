4G CUG SIMs, high speed data for U.P. police personnel soon

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed to upgrade the SIM cards of closed user group (CUG) numbers being used by the state police from 3G to 4G network during a meeting of the home department held on Tuesday as part of the ongoing pursuit to equip the UP Police with the latest technological devices, said a press release from state government media cell.

The 4G SIM cards will enable police personnel to connect at high speed and also provide them more data as compared to the past and improve their connectivity. (For Representation)

The 4G SIM cards will enable police personnel to connect at high speed and also provide them more data as compared to the past and improve their connectivity that will help them in controlling crimes. The press note further said the state police officers and employees have been using 3G SIM cards for past many years but now technical issues have started arising with 3G SIM cards.

The government aims at resolving network issues at many places with the provision of 4G CUG SIMs to the police force. It is noteworthy that 5G network will too be in use soon due to rapid changes in mobile technology. Additionally, as per the guidelines of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), mobile service providing companies will need to prioritise calls made through police CUG numbers.

For example, if there is a major incident and there is heavy traffic of calls, including that of police, the administrative officials and the public, the 4G network will prioritise the calls made by the police. The TRAI has directed mobile service providers to give priority to calls made through police CUG SIM cards so that there is no delay in emergency services.

