Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 5 arrested in Ambedkar Nagar hooch deaths case, 5 cops suspended
lucknow news

5 arrested in Ambedkar Nagar hooch deaths case, 5 cops suspended

Ambedkar Nagar SP said 12 persons in a marriage party fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor purchased from Mittupur village in adjoining Azamgarh district.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Three people were still undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. Hindustan Times Photo

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy that took at least five lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. In-charge of Jaitpur police station and four constables were also suspended and subjected to departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the case, police said.

Five people including two brothers, Mahesh Chauhan and Jaisraj Chauhan, died after consuming spurious liquor in Singhora Makhdumpur village under Jaitpur police station limits. Ambedkar Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarsh said four of these died on Monday and one on Tuesday.

The SP said 12 persons in a marriage party fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor purchased from Mittupur village in adjoining Azamgarh district. They were admitted to a local hospital, where five died. Three were still undergoing treatment and four others have been discharged.

The SP said some other deaths in the area were being incorrectly attributed to the hooch tragedy.

He added the police searched every house in the village for country made liquor in presence of Ambedkar Nagar district magistrate (DM) Samuel Paul.

A country made liquor shop owner was among the five people arrested in the case from Azamgarh district. He was found to be selling liquor illegally despite the corona curfew in the state since April 30.

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy that took at least five lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. In-charge of Jaitpur police station and four constables were also suspended and subjected to departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the case, police said.

Five people including two brothers, Mahesh Chauhan and Jaisraj Chauhan, died after consuming spurious liquor in Singhora Makhdumpur village under Jaitpur police station limits. Ambedkar Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarsh said four of these died on Monday and one on Tuesday.

The SP said 12 persons in a marriage party fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor purchased from Mittupur village in adjoining Azamgarh district. They were admitted to a local hospital, where five died. Three were still undergoing treatment and four others have been discharged.

The SP said some other deaths in the area were being incorrectly attributed to the hooch tragedy.

He added the police searched every house in the village for country made liquor in presence of Ambedkar Nagar district magistrate (DM) Samuel Paul.

A country made liquor shop owner was among the five people arrested in the case from Azamgarh district. He was found to be selling liquor illegally despite the corona curfew in the state since April 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP