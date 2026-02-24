5 dead, 45 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow

Three children were among five passengers killed when an overcrowded double-decker private bus overturned near the Purvanchal Expressway toll plaza in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, sending 45 others to the hospital and triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The mangled double-decker bus being towed with the help of a crane near the Purvanchal Expressway toll plaza in Lucknow on Monday . (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The bus, bearing a Haryana registration number, was travelling from Ludhiana in Punjab to Darbhanga in Bihar with approximately 85 passengers on board when it lost control and overturned around 3 pm, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Zone Nipun Agarwal.

Preliminary accounts suggest the vehicle was moving at over 80 kmph at the time, police said.

“The driver and cleaner allegedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. The driver, identified as Sompal, a resident of Naultha in Panipat, Haryana, was subsequently nabbed and taken into police custody,” the Lucknow police said in a statement.

“An FIR has been registered against him under BNS Section 105, culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” the DCP added.

Police identified the deceased as Birendra, son of Sikandar Rao, aged around 30, a resident of Sitamadhi in Bihar; Anjali, 8; Priyanshu, around 15; an unidentified boy aged 6; and an unidentified man aged around 30.

Of the 45 injured, 14 are undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre and 31 are admitted at SGPGI Apex Trauma Centre. Emergency doctors from Lokbandhu Hospital were also called to the scene.

Gosaiganj Police Station received the distress alert at 3:59 pm and launched a rescue operation. The mangled bus was later towed to the toll plaza with the help of a crane.

Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar and district magistrate Vishak G visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured.