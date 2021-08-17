5 medical students at Lucknow’s RMLIMS suspended for ragging

LUCKNOW Five senior MBBS students, accused of ragging their juniors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), were suspended on Tuesday.

Officials of the institute had constituted a committee to look into the matter after some medical students sent an e-mail to the RMLIMS administration complaining about “atrocities committed by the seniors”.

The committee headed by dean Dr Nuzhat Hussain, CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar and Dr Navbeer Singh of the anatomy department presented its report, according to which, the complaint lodged by junior medical students was found to be true.

Spokesperson of the institute Dr Shrikesh Singh said, “After the report of the inquiry committee, five senior medical students have been suspended from the institute. The hospital administration has banned any sort of students gathering in the form of cultural festival or function on the premises of the institute.”

The student admitted to hospital after an alleged suicide bid on Monday was suspended from the institute for 15 days, he added.