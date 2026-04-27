55-year-old man held for raping minor in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Neemgaon Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district arrested a 55-year-old man on Sunday night for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood the same evening, police officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a village on April 26 night, police said. (For Representation)

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They said the girl and her brother were sitting at their garment shop while her parents were away when the accused identified as Dheer Singh arrived and allegedly lured the girl to his house on the pretext of buying her a chocolate.

There the accused allegedly outraged the modesty of the minor and fled when she cried. He also allegedly threatened her to stay silent. On returning home, the girl narrated the entire incident to her parents who informed local police and lodged a complaint.

Kheri SSP Dr Khyati Garg, through a press communique, said an FIR under Section 65(2) (rape committed against a child under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5(m) and 6 of the Pocso Act had been registered.

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{{^usCountry}} She further said a police team led by Neemgaon police station in charge Pravir Gautam along with sub-inspector Sandip Kumar Yadav and head constable Nisar Ahmad located the accused and arrested him. The SSP added that the girl was sent for a medical examination and further probe was in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further said a police team led by Neemgaon police station in charge Pravir Gautam along with sub-inspector Sandip Kumar Yadav and head constable Nisar Ahmad located the accused and arrested him. The SSP added that the girl was sent for a medical examination and further probe was in progress. {{/usCountry}}

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