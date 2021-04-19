Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 55-year-old Russian man found dead in Agra hotel
lucknow news

55-year-old Russian man found dead in Agra hotel

The deceased was identified as Filippov Oleg from Moscow, Russia. He was about 55 years old, the Agra Police said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Prima facie, it appears that the Russian man died due to a cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage, the police said. (Representational Image)

A Russian man was found dead inside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Filippov Oleg from Moscow, Russia. He was about 55 years old, they said.

Prima facie, it appears that he died due to a cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage, Sadar Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

The incident came to light when Oleg's friend called him in the morning but did not get any response, the officer said.

Consequently, the hotel staff informed the police following which a team rushed to the hotel and broke open the door.

Oleg's body was found lying in the washroom, Kumar said.

The body was sent to Sarojini Naidu Medical College for postmortem, the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh lucknow agra
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP