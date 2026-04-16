5.78 cr assets attached in Lucknow, 66 cases against gang

Police here on Thursday attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹5.78 crore belonging to a gang allegedly involved in large-scale real estate fraud, with 66 cases registered against its members. The action was taken under the Gangsters Act in the Mohanlalganj area of south Lucknow.

Joint teams from Mohanlalganj and Nagram police stations, along with revenue officials, carried out the attachment in Lucknow. (Sourced)

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According to a police press note, the action targeted alleged gang leader Pramod Kumar Upadhyay and his associate Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, along with other members. Acting on a court order issued on April 6, joint teams from Mohanlalganj and Nagram police stations, along with revenue officials, carried out the attachment.

Vasanth Rallapalli, ADCP South, said the gang had allegedly been active since 2020 and is linked to at least 66 cases registered across multiple police stations, including Mohanlalganj, PGI, Sarojini Nagar, Cantt and Ashiana. The charges include cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust and an attempt to murder case.

Police said the accused allegedly lured victims by posing as representatives of reputed real estate firms and offering attractive deals on residential plots. After executing sale deeds, victims later found the land either non-existent or disputed. “The gang allegedly targeted defence and paramilitary personnel, exploiting their limited availability for site verification,” the ADCP South said.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the attached assets are plots and a semi-constructed house in Omaxe City valued at over ₹5.3 crore, along with three vehicles. Officials said further action to attach remaining assets is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the attached assets are plots and a semi-constructed house in Omaxe City valued at over ₹5.3 crore, along with three vehicles. Officials said further action to attach remaining assets is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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