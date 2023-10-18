6 detained for misbehaving with Allahabad University proctorial team on campus

Six people were on Tuesday detained for allegedly hurling abuses and misbehaving with the Allahabad University’s proctorial team and creating ruckus in the proctor’s office, police said. The university administration had lodged a complaint against the incident at Colonelganj Police Station of Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, members of a students’ body (All India Students’ Association) alleged that it was the proctor, Rakesh Singh, who attacked the president of its university unit, one Vivek Kumar, with a stick for protesting the suspension of a fellow student.

The university’s spokesperson, Prof Jaya Kapoor, in a statement said about 50 people, many of whom were not from the university, gathered and closed the library gates in protest against the suspension of a student on charges of serious indiscipline.

According to Kapoor, when proctorial board members tried to stop them they abused the proctor and had a scuffle with him. They also tried to assault the assistant proctor, she said.

The miscreants chased the board team to the vice-chancellor’s office after which police were informed. Police restored order and dispersed the crowd. An FIR was registered against half a dozen named and some unidentified miscreants, she added.

AISA leader Vivek Kumar in a statement said he along with several people had staged a protest on the Allahabad University campus against the suspension of postgraduate student Harendra Kumar and research student Manish Kumar.

According to his statement, Kumar has given a complaint to the Colonelganj Police Station, accusing proctor Rakesh Singh of hurling at him casteist abuses and attacking him with a stick.

The station house officer of Colonelganj, Brajesh Kumar Singh, said some youths had been detained. A complaint was received against some named and some unidentified protesters. Further investigation was underway, he added.

