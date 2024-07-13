6 district police chiefs among 10 IPS officers transferred in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including six district police chiefs and a deputy commissioner of police of Lucknow Police Commissionerate, confirmed senior government officials. One DCP each of Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi Police Commissionerate have also been shifted. (For Representation)

Among those shifted included superintendents of police (SPs) of Etah, Bijnor, Hardoi, Shamli, Jalaun and Ghazipur as well as one DCP each of Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi Police Commissionerate.

SP, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh has been shifted as DCP Kanpur while DCP, Varanasi, Shyam Narain Singh has replaced the former as SP Etah. SP, training and security in Lucknow, Gaurav Banshwal has been posted as DCP Varanasi.

SP, Shamli, Abhishek (goes by one name) has been shifted as SP Bijnor in place of Neeraj Kumar Jadaun who has been made SP Hardoi.

SP, Jalaun, Iraj Raja has been transferred as SP Ghazipur in place Omveer Singh who has been made the DCP, Lucknow, while DCP (west), Lucknow, Durgesh Kumar has been sent as SP Jalaun.

DCP, Kanpur, Ram Sewak Gautam has been made the SP of Shamli. Outgoing SP of Hardoi Keshav Chandra Goswami has been posted as SP at state intelligence headquarters in Lucknow.