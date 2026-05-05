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7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action

7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:46 am IST
PTI |
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Bareilly/Lucknow, Seven people were injured, one of them critically, after a newly constructed overhead water tank collapsed in the Bhamora area of the district here on Monday, officials said.

7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action

According to eyewitnesses, the massive structure came crashing down "like a pack of cards" with a loud noise in the Sardar Nagar area, trapping people who were sitting beneath it and playing cards.

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled seven people out from the debris, they said, adding that police and SDRF teams have launched a rescue operation to ensure that no one else is trapped.

Among the injured, Dorilal, 65, is said to be in a critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, while others are undergoing treatment locally.

Additional District Magistrate Poornima Singh and Aonla Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vidushi Singh reached the site soon after receiving information.

"The immediate priority is to ensure proper treatment of the injured and complete relief operations. The cause of the collapse and any construction lapses will be probed later," officials said.

The minister said notices have also been issued to blacklist both NCC Limited and the TPI agency BLG in connection with the incident.

A preliminary probe has been handed over to a Technical Audit Committee, which has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours. Further action will be taken after reviewing the committee's findings, the minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action
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