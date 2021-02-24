7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned

Seven persons including four from a family and two relatives died in an accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Tuesday night when a car collided with a tanker, killing all occupants of the car including the driver. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Aditya Yoginath expressed grief and directed local authorities to provide all required assistance to the affected.

“The accident took place at about 11 pm on Tuesday night. The car with six passengers and a driver was moving towards Noida. A tanker was moving towards Agra from Noida and was on the other side of the divider,” said Sirish Chand, the superintendent of police (rural) Mathura.

The car crashed into the tanker which suddenly overturned to the other side of the divider after one of its tyres reportedly burst, the SP added. The collision was so powerful that the car was crushed, killing all seven on the spot.

“The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district. Damaged vehicles were removed and the expressway was cleared for traffic later in the night,” said SP Chand.

The deceased were from Safidon tehsil in Jind district of Haryana and were identified as Manoj (47), his wife Babita (40) and two sons Abhay (18) and Hemant (16). Two other relatives included Kannu aged 10 years and Himadri (14) beside driver Rakesh (39), said a police official, who did not wish to be named.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their relatives have been informed.

The 165 kilometers long Yamuna Expressway connects Agra with Noida and is infamous for road accidents, mostly due to over speeding, despite several measures taken to make travel safe.