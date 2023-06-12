738 kids take test for Atal School in Lucknow; 80 to get entry

A total of 738 children from the Lucknow division took the entrance examination for admission to the newly-built Atal Residential School in Mohanlalganj on Sunday. Admission to class 6 will be granted to 40 boys and 40 girls, officials said.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and other government officials at Government Girls’ Inter College, where the entrance exam for the Atal Residential School at Mohanlaganj was held on Sunday. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residential school is a part of the chief minister’s dream project to provide quality education to the children of construction workers and whose parents died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the 8oo eligible applicants in the Lucknow division, 738 showed up for the exam—104 from Lucknow, 86 from Rae Bareli, 102 from Unnao, 168 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 149 from Sitapur and 109 from Hardoi. The academic session is scheduled to start in July.

The exam for entry into the Mohanlalganj school was conducted for children from six districts--Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri. The residential school is spread over 17 acres of land in Sithorikala.

Principal secretary of the labour and employment department Anil Kumar and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob were accompanied by other government officials during their visit to the examination centre at Government Girls’ Inter College at City Station, Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON