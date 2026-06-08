8 booked after ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters found during Sambhal ‘mosque’ demolition

MEERUT Police in UP’s Sambhal district have registered a case against eight people, including the caretaker of a ‘mosque’, after allegedly recovering dozens of ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters and a flag resembling Pakistan’s national flag during a demolition drive in Kaserua village.

The action was taken by Nakhasa police on Sunday night following the demolition of Masjid Mustafa Qadri on Saturday, which authorities described as an illegally constructed mosque-like structure. (Pic for representation)

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The action was taken by Nakhasa police on Sunday night following the demolition of Masjid Mustafa Qadri on Saturday, which authorities described as an illegally constructed mosque-like structure. Officials said the recovered material could potentially create communal tensions and led to the registration of a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR lodged by sub-inspector Arun Kumar, he and a team of police personnel were deployed in the village on Saturday to maintain law and order during the demolition operation.

Police said after the demolition process, officers entered the structure to ensure that no individuals were residing inside the premises. During the inspection of the building’s top floor, officials allegedly found 49 posters bearing the slogan ‘I Love Mohammad’ hidden beneath a mattress placed on a wooden platform in the main hall. A green-coloured flag, which police said, appeared to resemble the Pakistani flag, was also recovered from the site and taken into custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the recovery, police registered a case against eight residents of the village. Those named in the FIR include mosque caretaker Zakir, Zakir Hussain, Tasleem, Bhure Ali, Sharafuddin, Dil Sharif, Mohabbat Ali and Nanhe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the recovery, police registered a case against eight residents of the village. Those named in the FIR include mosque caretaker Zakir, Zakir Hussain, Tasleem, Bhure Ali, Sharafuddin, Dil Sharif, Mohabbat Ali and Nanhe. {{/usCountry}}

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Legal experts said the case has been filed under Section 353(2) of the BNS, which criminalises the creation, publication or circulation of false information, rumours, statements or reports that may promote enmity, hatred or ill-will among religious, racial, linguistic, regional, caste or community groups.

Senior advocate Arvind Kumar explained that the provision also covers content disseminated through electronic means. The offence carries a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, and is classified as a non-bailable offence.

Confirming registration of the case, additional SP (North) Kuldeep Singh said objectionable material had been recovered during the demolition operation.

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“Objectionable material was found during the demolition of the ‘mosque’ in Kaserua village. A case has been registered at the local police station in this regard. The investigation is underway,” he said.

Police officials said further investigation is in progress and that all aspects of the recovery and the circumstances surrounding the material found at the site are being examined.