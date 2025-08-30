8 booked for handloom trader’s suicide in UP’s Amroha

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district late on Friday night registered a case against eight individuals five days after a 30-year-old handloom trader died by suicide there on August 24 following alleged harassment, assault, and death threats from the accused over some issue that is under investigation. The handloom trader took the extreme step on August 24. (For Representation)

“The eight accused, including the sister-in-law of the deceased, have been booked under multiple charges, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 (abetment of suicide), on the complaint of the father of the deceased. Efforts are on to arrest the accused who are absconding,” said Amroha deputy superintendent of police Shakti Singh on Saturday.

The handloom trader’s extreme step came to light after a video and a suicide note left by him surfaced, the police said. However, why the accused were harassing the victim is yet not known.

It all began on August 24, when one of the accused allegedly summoned the handloom trader to Kot police post around 4 p.m. As per the FIR, all eight accused allegedly misbehaved with the victim and also assaulted him near the police post. The accused then took him to his own shop, where they allegedly held him hostage, beat him further and threatened to kill him.

The victim returned home at around 5 p.m. and confided in his wife about what had happened. He then reportedly retired to his room where his body was found hanging later. Initially unaware of the full circumstances surrounding his death, his family performed his last rites.

However, the gravity of the situation came to light when his family members checked his phone and discovered a 1.05-minute video in which he held the eight individuals responsible for his extreme step. Also, a one-page suicide note found in his diary corroborated the accusations made in the video.

The video and suicide note went viral on Wednesday night. On Friday, the father of the deceased approached the office of SP Amit Kumar Anand demanding justice. The SP later directed the city police to take swift action in connection with the incident.