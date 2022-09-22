8 children among 12 killed in wall collapse incidents in 3 UP districts

KANPUR: Eight children were among the 12 people killed on Thursday in incidents of wall collapse in three eastern Uttar Pradesh districts following heavy rains, officials said.

Officials said the deaths have been reported from Etawah, Kanpur Dehat and Banda districts.

Four children died and two others were injured in Raja ka Bagh area of Etawah’s Civil Lines when a wall of a house collapsed on the residents due to heavy rains. Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5) died in the accident while Rishabh (4) and their grandmother Sharda Devi (75), were seriously injured. Officials said the injured were admitted to the district’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar government joint hospital.

In another locality of Etawah, three more children Aliya (7), Aahil (8 months) and Subhan (13 months) died in Ghatia Azmat Ali when a wall collapsed on them.

Ram Sanehi (70) and his wife, Reshma Devi, died when the wall of a petrol pump adjacent to their hut, collapsed on them. Jabar Singh, 50, died in Bakewar area when the roof of the house caved in.

Etawah district magistrate Avnish Rai said the next of kin of those killed will be given an ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh each. They will be also entitled to enrol under the CM Awas Yojana for help to get a house.

In Kanpur rural, Sajjan Kumar, 12 died while his parents were injured in Kyontara village of Satti, in a wall collapse. His parents Harish Chandra, 50 and Anita, 48, have been admitted to a local hospital. A 45-year-old farmer was killed in Marka village in Banda after his house collapsed on him.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the deaths caused due to the incidents of wall collapse.