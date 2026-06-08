88 connections checked, nine booked for power theft in Lucknow’s Amausi

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration’s ongoing drive against power theft and line losses received a significant boost after a special early-morning enforcement operation in the Amausi division uncovered nine cases of electricity theft. The campaign was conducted by the assessment and collection wing under the supervision of the executive engineer, Amausi, with assistance from departmental and vigilance teams.

The connected load detected in these cases ranged from approximately 2 kW to more than 6 kW. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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As part of the targeted crackdown, officials inspected pre-identified feeders marked for high line losses and suspected power theft. During the raid, 88 electricity connections were checked, and nine consumers were found allegedly drawing power illegally by bypassing electricity meters.

According to officials, those booked for alleged power theft include Garima Tripathi, wife of Amit Tripathi and a resident of Naks City, Shardanagar Extension, Bijnaur; Seema, wife of Raj Kumar, form Old Kashiram Colony, Hanskhera; Vinay Singh, son of late Bhuvan Singh, from Gayatri Puram, Hanskhera; Munni Devi, wife of late Ram Chandra, from Hadoiya Ka Khera near Sitapur Bypass, Dubagga; Sadab, son of late Jalaluddin; Mohammad Hasan, son of late Naqi; Krishna, son of late Tej Chandra; Gulshan Jahan, son of Shakeel; and Shafiq, son of Sameer, all residents of Hadoiya Ka Khera in the Dubagga area.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief engineer Amausi Ram Kumar said that investigations found the consumers were allegedly bypassing their electricity meters to draw power illegally. The connected load detected in these cases ranged from approximately 2 kW to more than 6 kW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief engineer Amausi Ram Kumar said that investigations found the consumers were allegedly bypassing their electricity meters to draw power illegally. The connected load detected in these cases ranged from approximately 2 kW to more than 6 kW. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the detection of theft, the department lodged first information reports (FIRs) against all nine consumers under section 135 of the Electricity Act, which pertains to offences involving electricity theft. Officials said legal action has been initiated and assessments of the allegedly stolen electricity are being carried out in accordance with departmental norms and regulations.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL) managing director Riya Kejriwal said the operation was part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing commercial losses, improving revenue realisation, and ensuring fair electricity distribution. She added that feeder-wise monitoring, surprise inspections, and coordinated enforcement drives would continue in the coming weeks.

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“The department is committed to curbing electricity theft and reducing line losses. Such targeted enforcement drives will be conducted on a regular basis, and strict action will be taken against those found violating the law,” Kejriwal said.