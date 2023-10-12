Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
91 firms in Prayagraj ready for ground-breaking ceremony post Diwali

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2023 09:34 PM IST

As many as 91 companies which signed agreements at the Investors’ Summit are now ready for the ground-breaking ceremony here, having made investments worth around ₹80.30 billion. The plants and units of these firms would be formally inaugurated in the proposed ground-breaking ceremony set to be held after Diwali, informed district officials.

PRAYAGRAJ: Agreements reached during the Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 are now finally ready to give impetus to business activities in Prayagraj.

Business worth more than 80 billion is set to start in just next seven months , as per officials. (Pic for representation)

With plants and set-ups of these companies becoming fully operational by year end, employment will be available to 13,217 people in the district. At present, the industries department had started preparations for the ground-breaking ceremony of the plants and units set up by these firms in Prayagraj, the officials added.

“The work of implementing the agreements reached at the Investors’ Summit in February is progressing rapidly. After the agreement, business worth more than 80 billion is set to start in just next seven months and the ground-breaking ceremony of their plants and units will take place soon,” said Sharad Tandon, deputy commissioner (industries), Prayagraj.

The special thing is that out of 80.30 billion worth of investments of which ground-breaking ceremony will be held soon, more than a quarter worth 23.54 billion is going to be invested in the housing sector. After that, investment of 20.53 billion is in the field of infrastructure and industrial development. Investment of 10.75 billion is in the field of alternative energy and of around 6 billion in the field of transport —all of which together are expected to provide a never before fillip to the business scenario in Prayagraj region, officials maintain.

