A day of joy as kids at KGMU ward treated with gifts and goodies

The children at the paediatric surgery ward of King George Medical University (KGMU) have celebrated Children’s Day on Tuesday at the hospital, thanks to a program organised by the Ladies Wing of Seva Sankalp, Lucknow—a social service organisation operating in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Seva Sankalp Ladies Wing organised a Children’s Day program at KGMU paediatric surgery ward. (HT Photo)

The children received gift packages containing snacks and other hospital essentials. The packages included biscuit packets, fruits, towels, sanitizers, and handwash. Additionally, each child received a cartoon-shaped piggy bank to impart lessons about savings and financial prudence.

During the event, members of the Seva Sankalp Ladies Wing honoured two hospital staff members with mementos: the head of the Paediatrics department, JD Rawat, and a senior staff nurse in the children’s ward, Shivani Benjamin. Other staff members received mugs as tokens of appreciation.

SK Srivastava, the founder of Seva Sankalp, said that Children’s Day was also celebrated on a large scale at the free education centers run by Seva Sankalp for poor children in the slums of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute also hosted a small Diwali celebration, focusing on the enjoyment of the younger patients. Doctors and staff distributed gifts among the patients, performed a puja for their good health, and decorated galleries and halls outside the wards with lamps and candles.

The young cancer patients, along with other children, were thrilled with the gifts and special treatment. They appreciated that the doctors and staff chose to spend their Diwali in the hospital with the patients and their families. RK Dhiman, the director of the institute, praised this initiative, emphasising that providing patients with a sense of the festivities outside the doors was truly special and contributed to boosting their confidence and willingness to continue treatment.

