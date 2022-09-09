AAP bid to make presence felt in UP civic bodies poll

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going all out to make its presence felt in the political battlefield of Uttar Pradesh through the forthcoming civic polls due by the end of this year.

As all earlier attempts of AAP to rise on the state’s political horizon have failed, the party is leaving nothing to chance to enter civic bodies across Uttar Pradesh.

To start with, AAP has decided to attack the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of lack of infrastructure and facilities in government –run primary schools.

The party launched a week-long campaign ‘Selfie with Government School’ on Teachers’ Day on September 5. In this campaign, AAP workers across the state are taking selfies with such government -run primary schools which are in poor state. AAP workers are sharing selfies with 50 primary schools that are in poor condition.

“The campaign is successful and is getting good response from people across the state. Not only AAP workers but people are sending pictures of primary schools in bad shape from all over the state,” said Mahindra Singh, state media in charge, AAP.

“Every day we are getting videos of school buildings in bad shape,” added Singh.

After the campaign, the AAP has planned meetings in every district with party workers to finalise candidates for civic polls.

According to AAP, Delhi chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in charge of the party Sanjay Singh will address rallies across the state for party candidates contesting civic polls.

Ministers from the AAP’s government in Punjab are also likely to campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh civic polls.

AAP’s campaign for civic polls will start by the end of this month.

Elections for 14 municipal corporations, nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats in Uttar Pradesh are set to witness a multi-cornered contest. The ruling BJP would face challenge from Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress and AAP.

The state government has completed the process of delimitation of wards and will soon make the list public. New wards have come up and some existing ones have been scrapped.

