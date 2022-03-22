Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

AAP to focus on Uttar Pradesh civic polls, says Sanjay Singh

On Sunday, AAP announced that it would contest the upcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and makes changes to its organizational structure.
Party chief Sanjay Singh told party workers to prepare for the upcoming civic elections in UP during a two-day meeting of the AAP state executive. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday decided to contest the forthcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and also make changes in the party’s organisational structure.

Civic polls are due in UP by this year end.

Presiding over a two-day meeting of AAP state executive, the party’s state in charge Sanjay Singh told party workers to start preparing for the forthcoming UP civic polls.

Important decisions will be taken on the second-day of the meeting on Monday, he said.

Singh stressed on expanding the party’s reach across the state.

Talking to media persons, Singh stated that AAP had emerged as an alternate to other national parties.

Recently AAP stormed to power in Punjab, stunning all mainline political parties there. But in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, all its candidates lost their deposits.

