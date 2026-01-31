Absentee Lucknow Municipal Corporation staff face salary cut at Alambagh office

Lapses in staff attendance, inadequate office infrastructure, and slow progress in revenue-related work were sharply scrutinised following a surprise inspection by municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s Zone-5 zonal office in Alambagh area of the state capital on Friday, resulting in strict action against negligent employees and directives for immediate corrective measures. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s Zone-5 zonal office in Alambagh area of the state capital on Friday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Kumar found that several employees were absent even after 11 am, prompting him to personally check the attendance register. The absentees were marked accordingly, and orders were issued to deduct one day’s salary for negligence, sending a clear message on discipline and accountability.

The inspection also revealed the dilapidated condition of the zonal office building. Several walls were found damaged, plaster was peeling off, and overall maintenance was poor. Taking serious note, Kumar directed officials to immediately begin repair work, restore the damaged walls, and ensure a safe and functional environment for both employees and citizens. He also issued instructions to prioritise improvements in cleanliness, maintenance, and basic amenities.

Following the inspection, Kumar also held a review meeting on the tax collection system of Zone-5. He reviewed the progress of property tax collection, pending dues, and performance against set targets in detail. The pendency of mutation (property transfer) files was also assessed, with clear instructions to expedite their disposal and avoid unnecessary delays.

Linking revenue generation to urban development, officials were directed to strengthen field-level action, adopt a stringent recovery strategy, and take action against tax defaulters as per rules to improve the civic body’s financial health.

Emphasising governance standards, Kumar said that discipline, transparency, and accountability are vital for efficient municipal functioning, and that any form of negligence will not be tolerated.