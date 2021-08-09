ABVP to launch ‘ek gaon, ek tiranga’ campaign in UP

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS), will launch ’Ek gaon, ek tiranga’ (one village, one Tri-colour) campaign, marking the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

On the occasion, the ABVP volunteers will also hoist the Tri-colour at more than 3000 places across Uttar Pradesh, ABVP office-bearers said.

ABVP has also set up a committee at the state and district level to give shape to this campaign.

ABVP secretary Ankit Shukla said, “Celebrating the 75th Independence Day is a matter of great pride and, therefore, the ABVP has announced initiatives that also connect the common public and students with this festival of Independence.”

Numerous programmes will be conducted at the birthplaces of freedom fighters, revolutionaries and to commemorate their sacrifices ABVP will take out a ‘’shobha yatra” too.

The ABVP too would complete its 75 years in 2023 and to celebrate the occasion, a series of programmes have been launched.

These include ‘Ritumati campaign’ to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and distribution of sanitary pads in rural areas and “Parishad ki Pathshala” – a campaign aimed at educating rural illiterates. At the ABVP’s national executive in Bhopal on August 1, the organisation’s national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi had announced yearlong activities.