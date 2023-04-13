Asad’s accomplice was facing eight criminal cases

PRAYAGRAJ Ghulam Hasan, 40, the accomplice of Atiq Ahmad’s son, Asad, gunned down by the UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday, had eight criminal cases against him. The viral CCTV footages of the Umesh Pal murder incident purportedly showed Ghulam standing in an electronics shop before he whipped out a pistol and opened fire on the lawyer.

Ghulam was first named in the murder of nagar nigam contractor Chandan Singh who was shot dead in 2013. (pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Prayagraj’s Mehndauri area, Ghulam Hasan was the brother of former BJP minority cell district president Rahil Hasan. His ancestral home was demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority on March 3.

As per police records, Ghulam was first named in the murder of nagar nigam contractor Chandan Singh who was shot dead in 2013. He got bail and came in contact with Atiq Ahmad. On Atiq’s intervention, Chandan Singh’s kin withdrew the case against Ghulam and he was acquitted in 2018.

As a passout of Allahabad University, Ghulam was also active in student union politics and used to stay at Muslim Boarding House with Sadaqat Khan, another accused arrested earlier in Umesh Pal murder case. He started working for Atiq’s gang and had seven more cases registered against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghulam was married in 2015 and has two daughters. His brother Rahil Hasan and mother Khushnuda Begum had earlier in their statement said they will not claim Ghulam’s body, if he was killed in an encounter with police. Ghulam’s photograph with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and a BJP leader had also gone viral after Umesh Pal’s murder.