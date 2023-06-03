Lucknow for Jantar Mantar: Police high-handedness against wrestlers protested

Activists of the All-India Students Association (AISA), All-India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) and Revolutionary Youth Association jointly staged a protest in Lucknow on Saturday to oppose police action against the women wrestlers in New Delhi.

Aisa, Aipwa, RYA activists took out protest March in Lucknow on Saturday to protest police action against women wrestlers in New Delhi

The protesters demanded the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

These organisations took out a protest march from Parivartan Chowk to GPO. The protesters alleged that police did not allow them to go beyond KD Singh Babu metro station. They were bundled in a bus and taken to Eco Garden where they were detained.

The protest was led by AIPWA state president Krishna Adhikari and secretary Kusum Verma, AISA state president Ayush Srivastava and secretary Shivam Choudhary, RYA state chief Rajesh Singh and secretary Sunil Maurya.

They asked why no action was initiated against Singh and demanded a women’s harassment redressal cell be set up at the earliest in all offices. They also demanded action against the police for trying to thwart the protest of women wrestlers.

Delhi Police on Sunday removed the tents and other installations set up by the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar after they were detained for allegedly breaching the security cordon and not following the directions issued by the law enforcement agency. The wrestlers, including two Olympic medallists, were detained while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

