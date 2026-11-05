Actor Divya Dutta on shooting Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi And My Mother and her Awadh connection: Lucknow ki boli mein nafasat and meethapan hai

Actor Divya Dutta, who recently wrapped up a shoot in Lucknow, says her association with the city is two decades old, which has created some lasting memories for her.

Actor Divya Dutta recently wrapped shooting of Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi and My Mother in Lucknow

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Recently seen in the feature film Gajab Raat, with Manoj Bajpayee, the actor says, “I remember visiting Imambaras, Rumi Darwaza, and other heritage locations with my mum, and those memories are still afresh. Woh sab yaadein zehan mein bas gayi hain, and they have become a part of my memory, being rekindled whenever I pass through those locations.

Shot in Lucknow

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She recalls that her first visit was for JP Dutta’s Umrao Jaan (2006), which was extensively shot at the Mahmudabad Fort. “I shot for Sushen Bhatnagar’s Monica (2011), Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, which is yet to release, Lucknow Times, which unfortunately was not completed, and recently Sudhir Mishra’s Gandhi And My Mother. Besides, I’ve come for promotions, events, twice for my books Main Aur Maa and The Stars in My Sky, and also for my show at the Spoken Fest.”

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Chiraiya memories

{{^usCountry}} Very close to her heart is the OTT series Chiraiya, which earned her a lot of love. “I had such a long schedule at Aunty House that woh mujhe ghar jaisa hi lagne laga tha.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Very close to her heart is the OTT series Chiraiya, which earned her a lot of love. “I had such a long schedule at Aunty House that woh mujhe ghar jaisa hi lagne laga tha.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor says that she has incorporated many local nuances into her work. “When I was shooting for Babumoshai..., the locations were far away, so I used to interact a lot with my driver and caught his lingo, which I extensively used in the film. The same thing happened with Chiraiya; I did the same while interacting with locals,” she says, and adds, “So, Lucknow ka andaaz meri filmon mein aaya aur kirdaron mein hai. Yahan ki boli mein nafasat and meethapan, woh mujhe pasand hai, and that has reflected in my projects.”

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Actor Divya Dutta on a shopping spree with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman in Lucknow

Shopping and food

A self-confessed shopaholic, she admits to having a lot of chikankari pieces in her wardrobe. “Lucknow has some amazing karigiri, and it’s a ritual, not just for me but my colleagues also, to shop here.”

A non-vegetarian with very limited choices, she is more of a “chaat-chatori type.” Dutta adds, “When I came for Chiraiya, having Sharmaji Ki Chai became a routine. Then I love Shuklaji Ki Chaat, and this time I explored Naimatkhana, where I had khatta-meetha baigan ka bharta, and I have never had anything like this before, ever!”