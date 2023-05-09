Lucknow firm joins hands with Flipkart for flour distribution

Additional chief secretary, department of agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi, visited the Nirala Herbal FPO (Farmer Producers’ Organisation) seed production unit in Amausi on Tuesday, to flag off the supply of the flour produced by this unit to Flipkart Marketplace.

Additional chief secretary, department of agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi, at the Nirala Herbal seed production unit, to hand over the first inventory of flour produced by the company to be sold on Flipkart. (HT Photo)

Production began in 2021 by Nirala Herbal (a food processing company based in Lucknow), and has been producing bajra, jowar, chana, and other millet seeds since 2019, which are distributed to farmers via seed development centres. The unit has also been producing flour processed from wheat and millets, which has grown to become a popular product among buyers.

During his visit to the plant, Chaturvedi launched proceedings under the contract between Flipkart and Nirala Herbal which allows the former the rights to sell this particular variety of flour, by handing over 8,000 kg of flour to the Flipkart fulfilment centre (a space to store inventory) here. This flour is going to be called Vaishnav Bhog Aata at the Flipkart grocery store.

Chief corporate officer, Flipkart, Rajnish Kumar, along with other company officials were also present at the unit to flag off the two companies’ business commitment.

