Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the Economic Offences Wing to further intensify action against financial crimes and ensure speedy investigation, prosecution and conviction in cases involving fraud, embezzlement and other economic offences.

Adityanath directs faster action against economic crimes, stronger EOW through technology

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Reviewing the functioning and progress of the EOW, the chief minister, according to an official statement, stressed the need for swift disposal of pending cases and effective action against wanted accused persons.

He said economic crimes not only affect government resources but also undermine public trust, making it imperative to ensure strict and time-bound action against offenders.

During the meeting, officials reviewed pending investigations, arrests, prosecution efforts, public awareness initiatives and organisational reforms related to economic offences.

According to officials, the EOW disposed of 155 investigations, inquiries and follow-up proceedings till May 31 this year. During the same period, 71 accused persons were arrested.

Directing officials to expedite the disposal of old cases and strengthen efforts to apprehend wanted accused, Adityanath emphasised the need to accelerate prosecution and judicial proceedings in cases where sufficient evidence is available.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed officials to make effective use of the technology-driven platform, saying it would improve transparency, accountability and the quality of investigations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed officials to make effective use of the technology-driven platform, saying it would improve transparency, accountability and the quality of investigations. {{/usCountry}}

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He also ordered regular monitoring of important cases to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

Officials informed the meeting that a Case Management System has been developed for effective management of investigations and related proceedings. The system provides digital case management, online reporting, real-time monitoring and dashboard-based supervision.

He also instructed that investigating officers should not retain any case for more than three months and that accountability be fixed in such instances.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness in preventing economic offences, he said people should be educated about financial fraud, investment scams and other emerging forms of economic crime in the changing technological environment.

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Officials said the EOW is running a public outreach campaign titled "Awareness, Information, Protection" to educate citizens about safeguarding themselves against economic offences.

Adityanath directed that the campaign be expanded further.

He also stressed the use of technology in training programmes dealing with Ponzi schemes, multi-level marketing frauds, chit fund scams and cyber fraud.

The meeting also discussed proposals related to capacity building, training of officers and investigators, adoption of modern technologies and expansion of the organisation.

He said the nature of economic crimes is becoming increasingly complex and stressed the need to equip investigating agencies with modern resources, technological expertise and efficient systems to effectively curb such offences.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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