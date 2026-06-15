Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed concerns over hardships faced by the elderly, lamenting how homes are becoming desolate while the number old-age care facilities are increasing, and noted that aiding the aging is a core value of Sanatan culture.

Adityanath laments desolation endured by elderly; says old-age care core to Sanatan values

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"This fact disturbs the mind. Why has this situation arisen? As a sensitive citizen, we must think on this on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day," Adityanath said on Monday, in a letter addressed to the people of the state.

According to the United Nations , is observed as the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to the UN website, "Elder abuse remains widely under-recognized and under-reported. It can take many forms, including physical, psychological, and financial abuse, as well as neglect."

It is often characterised by lack of visibility, support, or access to services for elderly persons.

In his letter, Adityanath said, "Those who gave their everything to ensure a bright future for their children, become lonely in the fourth stage of their lives. They become dependent on others."

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{{^usCountry}} In today's world, the youth often work far away from their homes, he noted, saying there were none to look after their aging parents. "...the elderly need a sense of belonging the most. Unfortunately, they have to face misbehaviour from their own people," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today's world, the youth often work far away from their homes, he noted, saying there were none to look after their aging parents. "...the elderly need a sense of belonging the most. Unfortunately, they have to face misbehaviour from their own people," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath said the Supreme Court, in an order, was compelled to remind individuals of their responsibility towards their aging parents.

He noted that in Sanatan culture, patents and teachers are considered at par with the divine, and mentioned the myth of Lord Ganesh's devotion towards his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Adityanath said religious and social traditions in Sanatan Dharma are based on family relationships and values. "In Sanatan, there is a tradition of touching the feet of the elders, and seeking their blessings. This is because they are the true heritage of our experiences, culture and life values."

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The chief minister went on to mention various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government for the elderly.

In view of the International Yoga Day 2026, Adityanath noted that its theme is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", and urged the elderly to adopt Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

"This is not only a theme, but a global resolution for a respectful, healthy and dignified life for the elderly," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.