Adityanath says viral dengue-like fever led to death of 32 children in Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday confirmed that 32 children and seven adults died in Firozabad owing to a suspicious dengue-like fever in the district. Adityanath visited the families of those who lost their members and assured them of help.

The chief minister also visited the 100-bed district hospital at Firozabad where children showing symptoms of the disease are being treated. At least 30 children recently lost their lives in this hospital, reportedly to the same disease. “The dedicated Covid-19 ward at the district hospital of Firozabad is reserved for patients suffering from this fever,” Adityanath told reporters later.

Firozabad MLA blames district officials

Some of the districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, witnessed a spike in cases of “viral fever” which sent alarm bells ringing among the district officials in Noida. BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Manish Asija, on Sunday claimed that 40 children died last week from the disease. The claim was refuted by Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh who termed Asija's claims ‘wrong’ and said that he received no such reports, according to a report by PTI.

Asijia on Sunday blamed the health department and the district officials for not using the 50 vehicles given by the civic body for anti-dengue cleaning work.

(with inputs from Hemendra Chaturvedi)