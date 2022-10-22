Adjustment of surplus teachers in U.P. govt schools soon

Surplus teachers in government-aided primary and upper primary schools in the state will soon be adjusted in schools that has fewer teachers than required. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand has sent a proposal to the government in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the proposal, schools with surplus teachers will be identified and the teachers there will be transferred or adjusted in schools having fewer number of teachers. The schools with more than eight teachers in primary schools from classes 1 to 5 and more than six teachers in upper primary schools from classes 6 to 8 will be considered surplus. These surplus teachers will be sent to schools with fewer teachers.

In schools where there are fewer teachers, there will be no transfer of teachers. In the proposal sent to the principal secretary, the director general, school education, has said at present there are 2,800 primary and 6,650 upper primary schools which have single teacher each. He said surplus teachers will be adjusted in these schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, availability of two teachers will be made mandatory in a school with no teachers. The application for transfer will be on done via online portal. In the application, teachers will get the option of 25 schools with less teachers. Later, transfer will be done through counselling and other process.

Teachers of rural areas who have completed ten years of services in rural area schools will also be able to apply for transfer. Under the proposal, teachers with illness or other reasons will also get preference. However, it is proposed to not transfer the teachers of the schools in rural areas which have two or less teachers.