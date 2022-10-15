Admin sounds alert as Ganga closer to danger mark in Varanasi

With the rising Ganga just 2.8 metre away from the danger mark, the Varanasi district administration has sounded high alert and has made all possible arrangements to shift those affected by the flood to safer places.

As per Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga on Saturday was recorded at 67.64 metre that was below the warning level mark of 70.262 metre.

The upward trend has put the officials on their toes. The statistics further suggested that in last 24 hours, the rise of 140 cm in the Ganga water level had been recorded. The increase, which is possibly due to the recent heavy rainfall across the state, however, has added to the woes of the people who are forced to leave their houses.

“We don’t know where to go and whom to approach. We have just returned to our houses after losing everything due to the flood and now the water level is on the rise again,” said Kirshna Pratab, a local from Jagatpura- one of the flood-affected areas of Varanasi.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said the administration had established more than 40 flood relief camps to accommodate the displaced population. Also, the administration has set up “Raen Baseras” and has deputed a team of doctors to take care of the displaced population.

Meanwhile, the Rapti, the Saryu and the Kuwano rivers are still flowing above their warning point in Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar and Basti districts respectively. On the other hand, the Saryu remained constant in Ayodhya.

The Central Water Commission officials said the decline in the water level of the Saryu in Ayodhya was expected from Sunday. However, the river would slightly increase in southern part of Gorakhpur and Barhalganj town. Meanwhile, overflowing water of the Rapti disrupted traffic movement at Ram Janki Marg near Sikriganj town of Gorakhpur.

ADM, finance and revenue, Gorakhpur, Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “Around 210 villages in Gorakhpur district are affected by flood and 94 are marooned. 258 boats are being used to shift people from the affected villages.” Sources said 70 villages of Gola tehsil, 64 of Campierganj and 33 of Kajni tehsil were largely affected.

Siddharthnagar district remained the worst affected in Basti division where over three hundred villages are in the grip of floodwater and have been disconnected from the district headquarters.