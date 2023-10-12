After Akhilesh’s ‘servant’ jibe, Dy CM Pathak calls him ‘Raja’

LUCKNOW A war of words ensued between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and UP deputy chief minister Brijest Pathak after the former scaled the locked gate of Jaiprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Gomti Nagar here to garland a statue of the socialist leader on his birth anniversary.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a wall while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre to offer floral tribute to the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow, Wednesday.

While Yadav called Pathak a ‘servant’, the latter called the SP chief a ‘raja’.

“If he is so good at jumping, he should go to the Asian Games and win some medals for the country,” Pathak told newspersons in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Responding to Pathak’s comment, Yadav asked: “Would we respond to the ‘servant’ deputy chief minister’s words…would I respond to the words of such a deputy chief minister who ruined hospitals in the state.”

Soon after, Pathak said: “Of course, Akhilesh is ‘Raja’ (king) and I am ‘servant’ of people. He has nothing to do with the people…the only thing he does is make statements. He (Akhilesh Yadav) is from a family of kings, I am a servant of the people.”

