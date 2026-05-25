After court intervention, mayor finally administers oath to SP corporator

: Ending a deadlock following directives from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, mayor Sushma Kharwal on Sunday administered oath to Samajwadi Party (SP) corporator Lalit Tiwari alias Lalit Kishore Tiwari of Faizullaganj-III Ward No. 73 .

Mayor Sushma Kharwal (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The development also complies with the order issued on December 19, 2025 by the additional district and sessions judge, Lucknow, regarding an election petition.

The municipal corporation also cited orders passed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on May 13 and May 21, 2026.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation office in Lalbagh. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, along with other corporators, initially assembled at Raj Kumar Hall for the event. However, the mayor later announced that she would administer the oath in her chamber. The gathering then moved to her office, where Tiwari took oath in the presence of the municipal commissioner and senior officials.

The high court earlier froze all financial and administrative powers of the mayor after observing delays in implementing the order to administer oath to the corporator. The restrictions barred her from spending discretionary funds and taking administrative action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The dispute originated from the 2023 civic elections in Faizullaganj ward. BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Shukla had defeated Lalit Tiwari by a margin of 1,672 votes. Tiwari later challenged the result in court, alleging that Shukla concealed personal details in his election affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute originated from the 2023 civic elections in Faizullaganj ward. BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Shukla had defeated Lalit Tiwari by a margin of 1,672 votes. Tiwari later challenged the result in court, alleging that Shukla concealed personal details in his election affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following a hearing, Shukla’s election was cancelled and authorities were directed to declare Lalit Tiwari elected as councillor.

Explaining the delay, the mayor cited health issues and official commitments. She said she attended an event in Mumbai and later underwent treatment at Army Hospital after her health deteriorated. She added that the municipal corporation complied with the court’s directions.

Calling his swearing-in a “victory of justice,” Lalit Tiwari said he would now focus on addressing civic issues in Faizullaganj and raising public concerns in the House.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Congress corporator from Ismailganj ward, criticised the delay and said authorities should have implemented the court’s order immediately to avoid judicial intervention.