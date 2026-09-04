After CWG gold, Asmita eyes Asian Games glory

Poverty, hunger for survival and early setbacks have made Asmita Dey strong. Determination has now become a hallmark for the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold as she feels that with greater honour brings greater responsibilities.

Asmita Dey (SOURCED)

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“It all started with a dream long back, especially when I lost my father and saw my family struggling for everything, but I didn’t lose my heart as I knew that I am born to do something big in my life. And I actually saw the completion of my first dream when I won the gold medal at the Glasgow Games last month,” Asmita told HT.

“Since that win at the CWG, my hunger for more success has grown up and now I have set new targets for myself. First is to win a gold in Japan at the Asian Games, and then to build a house for my mother and brother in Tripura as it’s time that I stepped up to manage my family,” she further said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have seen the struggle of my family, especially when I lost my father last year. It was tough, but I kept working hard on my mission,” said Asmita, who hails from Belonia in South Tripura district of Tripura. Her father Arjun Kumar Dey used to run a bicycle repair shop before his death in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have seen the struggle of my family, especially when I lost my father last year. It was tough, but I kept working hard on my mission,” said Asmita, who hails from Belonia in South Tripura district of Tripura. Her father Arjun Kumar Dey used to run a bicycle repair shop before his death in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, Asmita treated sport as both refuge and promise from the very beginning. Local coaches noticed a natural speed and composure unusual for a child with so many responsibilities at home. Her mother, working long hours to keep the family afloat, encouraged Asmita’s passion even when money was scarce.

There were seasons when a new pair of shoes or a proper diet was a luxury, but Asmita learned to make do, training barefoot when she had to and running on empty stomachs more than once. Those early obstacles forged resilience and an almost spiritual commitment to improvement.

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“All those days of struggles keep me pushing for more sincere efforts in the sport. I know what it takes for an athlete like me to cross all the hurdles and gain success. I always keep this in my mind from where I have started and what I need to achieve in my life,” she said.

At regional meets, she stood out for her technique and grit, but breaking into the national circuit required more than talent — it needed exposure, resources, and backing. A state coach who saw her at a district trial helped secure a sports stipend and occasional access to better facilities.

That support, small but crucial, allowed Asmita to attend national camps where she refined her skills, learned sports science basics, and built a network of mentors. Each incremental victory — a state title, a podium at a national championship — was paid for in sweat and sacrifices at home. Every medal was shared silently with her mother and brother, who had become her earliest fans and sternest critics.

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The pint-sized inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police won gold at the CWG, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in the women’s 48kg final, which was quite amazing. In fact, the match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, but in a quick change of fortunes, Asmita secured a decisive Yuko with a leg tangle during the golden score period, sealing a memorable victory in extra time.

“That moment still reminds me of how I could take courage to give my everything in the extra time. It was like a dream come true and now I am targeting a similar golden success at the Asian Games in Japan too,” said Asmita, who is putting all her sincere efforts into training at Noida nowadays. “I have a week to go before catching the flight for Japan and I don’t want to miss my preparations,” she added.

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