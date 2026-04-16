After first mishap, second train runs over four in Prayagraj

At least five persons were killed on Wednesday evening after being run over by two trains near Pachdevra halt overbridge in the Karchana police station area here, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

Prashant Verma, Prayagraj superintendent of police (SP), government railway police (GRP), said a man was first run over by the Kalka Express, forcing the train to halt. The railway control room was informed immediately after the incident. Police said the body found on the railway tracks was identified as Baliram Bhagat, 36, a resident of Siwan in Bihar.

Following the unscheduled stoppage, several passengers, mostly from general coaches, got down and some reportedly stood on or moved onto the tracks. Meanwhile, the Purushottam Express approached on an adjacent line around 6.45 pm and ran over four persons, killing them on the spot.

Two of the four passengers have been identified as Sunil Kumar from Neebi in Mirzapur and Aakash from Khairgarh in Firozabad. Both were identified by relatives travelling with them on the train. Police said the other two victims are yet to be identified.

Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, confirmed that the accident occurred after passengers disembarked and remained on the tracks during the halt.

Panic broke out at the site after the incident. The Purushottam Express was also stopped immediately. Teams from GRP, railway protection force (RPF) and local police reached the spot soon after being alerted. Bodies were taken into custody and an investigation has been initiated.

Train movement on the Howrah–Delhi route was disrupted for some time, affecting several services before operations were restored.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief measures.