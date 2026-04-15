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After revisions, LDA to submit new Vidhan Bhawan blueprint after 2 weeks: V-C

Project gains fresh momentum with the identification of a 170-acre land parcel at Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar. The site, which features a 40-acre green belt, became the focal point for the new legislative hub after the LMC seized and sealed approximately 130 acres of the property in Oct 2025

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:12 pm IST
By Animesh Mishra
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LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has intensified efforts to finalise the design presentation for Uttar Pradesh’s proposed new Vidhan Bhawan complex, a massive infrastructure initiative aimed at expanding the state’s legislative and administrative footprint.

Originally scheduled for submission on April 15, the proposal will now be delayed by two weeks to incorporate recent modifications. (File Photo)

Originally scheduled for submission on April 15, the proposal will now be delayed by two weeks to incorporate recent modifications. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the revised draft will be forwarded to the state government in the said period.

The project has gained fresh momentum with the identification of a sprawling 170-acre land parcel at Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar. The site, which features a 40-acre green belt, became the focal point for the new legislative hub after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation seized and sealed approximately 130 acres of the property in October 2025.

Officials believe this large parcel will meet the future requirements of the state assembly and its associated administrative offices.

The authority has engaged an empanelled architect to assess the current assembly building, which will directly influence the design, scale and infrastructure planning of the new Vidhan Bhawan complex.

The proposal will include a preliminary estimate of the overall project cost and key design recommendations. The final design presentation will be submitted to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for consideration and approval. Following this, the government is expected to take further decisions regarding feasibility studies, budgeting and construction of the project. Confirming the strict timeline, LDA V-C said the authority is preparing the presentation as per the state government’s instructions.

 
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