After revisions, LDA to submit new Vidhan Bhawan blueprint after 2 weeks: V-C

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has intensified efforts to finalise the design presentation for Uttar Pradesh’s proposed new Vidhan Bhawan complex, a massive infrastructure initiative aimed at expanding the state’s legislative and administrative footprint.

Originally scheduled for submission on April 15, the proposal will now be delayed by two weeks to incorporate recent modifications. (File Photo)

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Originally scheduled for submission on April 15, the proposal will now be delayed by two weeks to incorporate recent modifications. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the revised draft will be forwarded to the state government in the said period.

The project has gained fresh momentum with the identification of a sprawling 170-acre land parcel at Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar. The site, which features a 40-acre green belt, became the focal point for the new legislative hub after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation seized and sealed approximately 130 acres of the property in October 2025.

Officials believe this large parcel will meet the future requirements of the state assembly and its associated administrative offices.

The authority has engaged an empanelled architect to assess the current assembly building, which will directly influence the design, scale and infrastructure planning of the new Vidhan Bhawan complex.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the ongoing study is evaluating the Vidhan Bhawan’s existing capacity, including office spaces and facilities for legislators and departments. A senior LDA official said, “We are preparing a proposal that ensures the new complex is equipped to handle administrative expansion and increasing functional demands.” The architect is tasked with identifying current shortfalls, recommending additional space requirements to avoid future congestion and proposing an optimised design that can accommodate future growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the ongoing study is evaluating the Vidhan Bhawan’s existing capacity, including office spaces and facilities for legislators and departments. A senior LDA official said, “We are preparing a proposal that ensures the new complex is equipped to handle administrative expansion and increasing functional demands.” The architect is tasked with identifying current shortfalls, recommending additional space requirements to avoid future congestion and proposing an optimised design that can accommodate future growth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The LDA is placing strong emphasis on traffic management and accessibility in the proposed project. Officials said the study will outline entry and exit points, internal circulation and parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement within the complex. The plan will also integrate safety protocols and security measures, which are critical for a high-profile administrative zone like the Vidhan Bhawan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LDA is placing strong emphasis on traffic management and accessibility in the proposed project. Officials said the study will outline entry and exit points, internal circulation and parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement within the complex. The plan will also integrate safety protocols and security measures, which are critical for a high-profile administrative zone like the Vidhan Bhawan. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposal will include a preliminary estimate of the overall project cost and key design recommendations. The final design presentation will be submitted to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for consideration and approval. Following this, the government is expected to take further decisions regarding feasibility studies, budgeting and construction of the project. Confirming the strict timeline, LDA V-C said the authority is preparing the presentation as per the state government’s instructions.

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