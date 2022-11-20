Home / Cities / Lucknow News / After visit of Gujarat architects, Ayodhya township project gathers pace

After visit of Gujarat architects, Ayodhya township project gathers pace

lucknow news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 10:29 PM IST

During their visit, the team from Ahmedabad, led by architect Rajeev Doshi had carried out an inspection of the around 1000 acres of land spread across three villages where the township has been proposed.

After visit of Gujarat architects, Ayodhya township project gathers pace (File)
After visit of Gujarat architects, Ayodhya township project gathers pace (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The New Ayodhya township project gathered pace after a team of architects from Ahmedabad visited Ayodhya last week.

During their visit, the team from Ahmedabad, led by architect Rajeev Doshi had carried out an inspection of the around 1000 acres of land spread across three villages where the township has been proposed.

The new Ayodhya township or the Vedic city has been proposed in Manja Barhata, Manja Tirwa and Shahnawazpur villages of Ayodhya on the Lucknow -Gorakhpur highway.

Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.

The township will come up on lines of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City which is popularly known as GIFT-City.

“The team from Ahmedabad examined the area to prepare a broad outline of the proposed township,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

The team members discussed about residential areas, basic amenities, sewer system, and commercial hub that would come up in the township.

The new township will also have Saryu River front. This river front will originate from Tulsidas ghat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out