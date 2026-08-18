Agencies tasked with priority fixes on 153 trouble spots

LUCKNOW After identifying 153 traffic trouble spots along the Kamta-Polytechnic-Chinhat corridor, the Lucknow traffic police on Monday held an inter-department meeting to push the agencies concerned to act on the ground and resolve the problems on priority.

The inter-department meeting held in Lucknow. (Sourced)

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The meeting, chaired by DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi, was held at the Smart City office in Lalbagh and attended by officials of various departments involved in road, transport and urban infrastructure.

The 153-point list, which was prepared after mapping traffic-related problems along the corridor, was reviewed. Officials were asked to expedite action on the identified issues.

The issues included congestion points, road-related deficiencies, encroachments, illegal parking, traffic signage and road markings, besides infrastructure gaps affecting traffic movement.

Particular attention was given to Kamta crossing, Polytechnic crossing, Chinhat and adjoining major roads, which handle significant traffic volumes and frequently face congestion.

Officials said departments have also been asked to coordinate on issues requiring technical assessment or intervention from multiple agencies. Regular updates on the action taken at each of the 153 points will be sought so that progress can be monitored and pending works followed up.

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{{^usCountry}} The DCP (traffic) stressed that traffic enforcement alone could not provide a lasting solution to congestion and road safety issues. “Improving traffic management requires coordinated efforts by all agencies dealing with roads, transport and urban infrastructure,” officials quoted the DCP as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP (traffic) stressed that traffic enforcement alone could not provide a lasting solution to congestion and road safety issues. “Improving traffic management requires coordinated efforts by all agencies dealing with roads, transport and urban infrastructure,” officials quoted the DCP as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The traffic police said the objective was to ensure that the exercise did not remain limited to preparing a list of problem spots, but translated into visible changes for commuters.