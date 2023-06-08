7 arrested for posing as I-T officials, raiding biz establishments

Agra Police busted a gang involved in raiding houses and business establishments, posing as income tax officials and arrested seven people on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Saiyyan police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (fraudulent use of document) of Indian Penal Code. (Pic for representation)

Fake identity cards of assistant commissioner, income tax, crime surveillance and intelligence council, besides Aadhar and debit cards were recovered from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra city zone) Vikas Kumar said in a press conference on Wednesday that the seven were arrested in a joint operation of Special Operation Group (SOG), surveillance (police) and police from Saiyyan police station.

“Fake Id card of assistant commissioner, income tax department, crime surveillance and intelligence council, besides three Aadhar cards, driving licenses, beret caps of Delhi police and three debit cards were recovered from those arrested,” he informed.

“Those arrested include Jitendra Kumar, Ritesh Kumar, Gulab Hasan, Waseem, Veeru, Gulfam Ali and Sushil Kumar. They told the police during interrogation that they used to pose as income tax officials and raid residences and business establishment having black money. This used to provide them handsome sums of money,” stated Kumar.

Sources revealed that the criminals were assisted by one Dinkar Mishra, a resident of Kasganj and Imran Khan, a resident of south Delhi who used to provide them fake ID cards before every raid. The photos on these fake ID cards were intentionally kept blurred to conceal identity.

