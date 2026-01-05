Agra police outpost in-charge suspended after milk seller alleges assault

A police outpost in-charge has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a milk seller at Jeoni Mandi in Agra, officials said on Sunday. The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has been asked to probe the incident, they added. The ACP of Chhata circle has been tasked with conducting a detailed probe and examine evidence. (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Syed Ali Abbas said the action was taken after the aggrieved man approached him and narrated the incident. “In the initial inquiry, the conduct of the Jeoni Mandi chowki in-charge, sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar, was found to be unjust. He has been suspended,” Abbas said.

He added that the ACP of Chhata circle would conduct a detailed probe and examine evidence. “The role of other policemen will also be looked into, and anyone found guilty will face action,” he said.

Milk seller Narendra Kushwaha alleged that he was brutally beaten by the outpost in-charge after he said he was unable to drive an autorickshaw. He alleged that his toenails were pulled out and he was assaulted. Despite this, he was booked for breach of peace, he added, alleging.

According to Kushwaha, he sells milk door to door in an autorickshaw driven by his brother, Dheeraj. On Friday (January 2), while Dheeraj had gone for deliveries in Garib Nagar locality, Narendra was seated in the vehicle when the police arrived following reports of a local dispute.

The outpost in-charge allegedly asked Narendra to drive the autorickshaw to the police outpost. When he declined, saying he did not know how to drive, he was allegedly taken to the outpost and assaulted. Kushwaha met the DCP on Saturday and lodged a complaint, following which the suspension order was issued.