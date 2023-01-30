Ahead of GIS-2023, U.P. dairy sector exceeds investment target

Uttar Pradesh, which already stands on top in milk production in the country, has exceeded the investment target in the dairy sector by 200% ahead of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) even as a Dutch company has expressed its interest to set up a dairy plant in the state, a government official said here on Sunday.

“Even before the UP GIS, the department has so far signed around 750 MoUs worth more than ₹25,000 crore, while the department has received 900 investment intents worth about ₹27,000 crore,” milk development commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said.

He further said the department itself had set a target of attracting investment proposals worth ₹1000 crore while the government had earlier given a target of ₹12,500 crore which was later increased to ₹18,750 crore. “Investment proposals of 200 percent more than the target have been received,” he claimed.

In business to government (B2G) meetings and road shows with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s team, around fifty entrepreneurs have finalised investment proposals of ₹100 crore. At the same time, more than 10 industrialists have agreed to set up plants at a cost of ₹4 crore.

More than 400 entrepreneurs have signed MoUs for milk production while one firm has signed an investment proposal of ₹1,000 crore. On the other hand, about one-and-a-half-dozen industrial houses have signed MoUs worth ₹500 crore for milk processing and milk product manufacturing. “Not only this, ₹3500 crore for the installation of cold chain and MoUs worth about ₹800 crore have been signed for milk product manufacturing units,” he added.

According to Sushil, Sanjeev Kumar Singh of Dynamic Energy Solution has given ₹500 crore to set up a milk processing plant, ASJS Gujral Pvt. Ltd.’s agent Ajkot Singh has provided ₹450 crore, Anuj Tomar of Mahalakshmi Electrical has provided ₹300 crore and Mahan Milk Foods Ltd’s K Sanjeev Goyal has signed an MoU worth ₹250 crore.

Shrikant Yadav of Krishna Chilled Milk Centre has signed an investment proposal of ₹100 crore and Vishnu Dayal of Baba Neem Karoli Chilling Plant has signed an investment proposal of ₹50 crore to set up new technology in cold chain and field outside the dairy.

Apart from this, Chandra Bhushan Yadav of New Maya Dugdh Dairy and Flour Mill has agreed to invest ₹165 crore and Kartikeya Dixit of Mahakaleshwar Enterprises has agreed to invest ₹100 crore to set up a cattle feed plant.