Ahead of the June 5 deadline, documents of over 13,000 Waqf establishments in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be uploaded on the UMEED portal. Officials say there are provisions for penalty on the mutawallis (caretakers) for not uploading documents on time.

A few days ago, it was reported that documents for approximately 31,000 Waqf establishments were rejected on the UMEED portal due to incorrect uploading. Caretakers of these establishments were asked to re-upload their documents by June 5. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) portal was launched by the Union ministry of minority affairs in June 2025 under the Waqf (Amendment) Act to digitise, monitor, and bring transparency to the administration of waqf properties across India.

According to an official of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, not willing to be named, as of June 3, 2026, documents for 131,113 of the 144,635 waqf establishments (which fall under 126,000 Aukaf, or groups of Waqf establishments have been uploaded and completed on the UMEED portal. Registration for 13,522 waqf establishments was completed, but their documents are yet to be uploaded on the UMEED portal.

Waqf Board officials have denied rumours that if documents of any Waqf establishments are not uploaded timely, then it will be taken over by the government.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior official of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said on condition of anonymity, “If documents for certain waqf establishments are not uploaded on the UMEED portal within the stipulated timeframe, the Mutawalli (caretaker) can be punished for laxity. I don’t think there is any provision to change the nature of the establishment, it will remain Waqf only. The Waqf Board may appoint caretakers for those particular establishments and those caretakers may be asked to upload the documents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior official of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said on condition of anonymity, “If documents for certain waqf establishments are not uploaded on the UMEED portal within the stipulated timeframe, the Mutawalli (caretaker) can be punished for laxity. I don’t think there is any provision to change the nature of the establishment, it will remain Waqf only. The Waqf Board may appoint caretakers for those particular establishments and those caretakers may be asked to upload the documents.” {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, it was reported that documents for approximately 31,000 Waqf establishments were rejected on the UMEED portal due to incorrect uploading. Caretakers of these establishments were asked to re-upload their documents by June 5.

The Uttar Pradesh State Waqf Tribunal had earlier granted a six-month extension to mutawallis and Waqf administrators for uploading details of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal. The tribunal passed the order on December 10, 2025, after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board submitted an application citing persistent technical difficulties that had slowed the registration drive. The new deadline was June 5, 2026.

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All Waqf institutions across the country were initially required to register their properties with complete details within six months by December 5, 2025.

In the initial months, Waqf boards and property managers faced widespread technical glitches on the portal, including frequent server crashes, extremely slow loading, problems in uploading old documents, and issues with mandatory data fields. However, toward the original deadline, the technical issues were largely resolved, leading to a sharp surge in uploads in the final days.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused a blanket extension across the country and directed parties to approach their respective Waqf Tribunals for relief. Accepting the plea of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the tribunal granted the extension after being satisfied with the reasons presented.

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