AI surveillance foils cheating attempt in UP Lecturer Exam

An alleged attempt to cheat during the Lecturer Cadre written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, was detected through AI-based monitoring, leading to swift action and the arrest of a candidate in Meerut.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The incident occurred during the second shift on May 10 when Krishna Pal, son of Hukum Singh, a Divyang category candidate, appeared for the Chemistry paper at Ismail National Women’s PG College in Meerut using crutches. His activities were flagged by the AI-Integrated Control Command Room set up by the Commission.

Prashant Kumar, chairman of the Commission, said that the centre superintendent was alerted immediately after suspicious behaviour was detected. A search led to the recovery of a switched-on mobile phone allegedly hidden inside the upper casing of the candidate’s crutch and being used to cheat.

Police from Kotwali Police Station, Meerut, took the candidate into custody and registered an FIR under Sections 3, 4, and 13 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The case is under investigation by the Meerut Police and the Special Task Force.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commission has debarred the candidate from the ongoing Lecturer Cadre Examination-2022 with immediate effect. Prashant Kumar said strict monitoring through AI systems will continue to ensure a fair examination process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission has debarred the candidate from the ongoing Lecturer Cadre Examination-2022 with immediate effect. Prashant Kumar said strict monitoring through AI systems will continue to ensure a fair examination process. {{/usCountry}}

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