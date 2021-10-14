‘AIMIM to hold rallies in west UP after Dussehra’

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has planned to organise a series of rallies in the west Uttar Pradesh after Dussehra.

Party’s state unit president Shaukat Ali said, “Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ (deprived and victimised communities) conference in Ghaziabad on October 17, Meerut on October 23, Muzaffarnagar October 27 and in Saharanpur on October 31.”

To strengthen its support base, the AIMIM has organised the rallies in the districts of central and eastern UP, including Bahraich, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Balrampur, Azamagarh, Kanpur and Prayagraj, too.

On September 22, Owaisi addressed a rally at Sambhal. There was a heated exchange of words between the BJP and AIMIM leaders after Owaisi called Sambhal the land of the “Ghazis”.

An AIMIM leader said the party had decided to field its candidates on 100 seats in the 2022 UP assembly election. “Along with galvanising the party cadre for the polls, Owaisi is also assessing the support base of the party by organising “vanchit, shoshit samaj” conference in various districts. The party has focused on the Muslim dominated areas of the state to strengthen its base,” he added.

The AIMIM has mobilised its resources and cadre for the success of the rallies in west UP that has become the centre of farmers’ agitation led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Addressing a rally in Baghpat recently, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait attacked Owaisi calling him “chacha jaan” (uncle) of the BJP. Owaisi countered Tikait’s allegation stating that Tikait supported the BJP in the 2017 UP assembly election. During the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, Tikait remained a mute spectator to the atrocities committed on Muslim community, he alleged.

Owaisi said he will take the fight for the justice and empowerment of the Muslim community to west UP by organising rallies there. The AIMIM plans to challenge the might of the political parties like the BJP, the SP, the BSP and thew RLD that have strong presence in the assembly seats located in west UP.

